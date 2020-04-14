New Delhi: While announcing the extension of coronavirus lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister underlined seven steps and asked people to follow them to help the government to win the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - From Paying Tribute to Ambedkar to Extending Lockdown, Here Are Top Highlights of PM Modi's Address

Modi asserted that saving human lives is more important than acknowledging its economic consequences. However, to make the impact bearable, Modi urged all to feed the hungry, look after the ailing and old and appealed to employers against pay cuts or layoffs during this "difficult time".

Take a look at the 7 promises PM Modi asked every citizen to make

1. Take proper care of the senior citizens of your house, especially those with pre-existing ailments

2. Lockdown and social distancing should be properly followed. Home made face covers and masks should be used.

3. Increase your immunity by following directions given by AYUSH ministry.

4. Download Aaroya Setu App to help curb COVID-19. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

5. Help poor and and needy families wherever possible by providing food and protective gear such as face masks.

6. Don’t sack people at workplace. PM Modi asked employers to have compassion at this time of crisis and not to resort to layoffs of their employees.

7. Respect coronavirus ‘soldiers’- including doctors, nurses and sanitation workers

While addressing the nation on the last day of 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the curfew for 19 more days till May 3 in a bid the curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister said that for the next one week there will be more strictness. “Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions”, he stated in his fourth address to the nation.