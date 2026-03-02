Home

PM Modi issues first statement on Israel-US war against Iran, calls situation in West Asia ‘a grave concern for India’

"India's position on the many ongoing tensions in the world is clear. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger," PM Modi said.

PM Modi in Israel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issues his first reaction to the ongoing US-Iran war. Calling the situation in West Asia ‘a grave concern for India,’ the Prime Minister said that India has always callled for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger.

“The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work closely with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi dials Israeli counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and placed the highest emphasis on the safety of civilians and said there is an urgent need to bring hostilities to an end. PM Modi also stressed that the protection of civilians must remain a priority. He reiterated that it is essential to end the fighting at the earliest.

In another post, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the United Arab Emirates and said that he spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE.

Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

