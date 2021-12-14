Breaking News Updates December 14: On Day 2 of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chair a key meeting with chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also attend the meeting. He will also attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasit at around 3:30 pm. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to the people. The inauguration was attended by a large number of saints and seers, who later had food at the ‘bhojanalaya’ situated in the new complex. After the inauguration event, PM Modi witnessed the spectacular Ganga ‘aarti’ while onboard a river cruise with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states. He also enjoyed a light and sound show on the ghats of river Ganga. Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally stood at 42 with four fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant being detected in Rajasthan.Also Read - PM Modi, CM Yogi Visits Banaras Railway Station, Makes Midnight Inspection of Key Development Works in Varanasi

