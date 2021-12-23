Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raked up the debate over cow protection and said “cow may be a ‘gunaah’ for some people but for us, cow is our ‘mata'”.Also Read - PM Modi Prayagraj Visit, to Empower Women: Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan to Benefit 16 Lakh Women Members of the SHGs

Speaking at an event in Varanasi, PM Modi said “some people have made it crime to talk about cow”. “Some people have created such a situation that some people have made it a crime to talk about cow, cow dung here. Cow may be a ‘gunaah’ (crime) for some people, for us cow is ‘mata’ mother,” PM Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - 7 Really Surprising Facts About Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

PM Modi stressed that livestock had been vital for at least eight crore rural families in the country. “People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of eight crore families of the country is run by such livestock,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Modi, Yogi Take Stock of Work at Banaras Railway Station in Midnight Visit

Addressing a massive crowd at the rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi also took a swipe at the Opposition over dynasty politics and said “Parivarwad and Mafiawad are in DNA of previous governments”.

PM Modi said,”You all know what their dictionary, body language, and thoughts have – ‘mafiawaad’, ‘pariwarwaad’, illegal property occupancy. They have problems with the Purvanchal development and even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we keep gaining blessings, as their anger touches the sky.”

“Some people get hurt when I talk about the double power of double engine and double development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These people have seen UP politics only with the view of caste, sect, and religion and don’t want the state to develop or have its own identity,” PM Modi said.

Some people get hurt when I talk about the double power of double engine & double development of Kashi & Uttar Pradesh. These people have seen UP politics only with the view of caste, sect, & religion & don't want the state to develop or have its own identity: PM Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/VKGm6ZvwQq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 870 cr in Varanasi

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 22 developmental projects worth Rs 870 crore in his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ and distributes rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Varanasi in less than two weeks after he unveiled the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency on December 13.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi reviewed the development projects along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

PM Modi digitally transferred about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. He also laid the foundation stone for the Biogas based Electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant, Ramnagar, Varanasi.

PM Modi also launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the unified logo, featuring logos of both BIS and NDDB quality mark will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality.

PM Modi virtually distributed the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

He also inaugurated multiple urban development projects in Varanasi. These include six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

PM Modi inaugurated a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He also laid the foundation of Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lane’ road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. The projects are believed to improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city’s traffic congestion.

Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.