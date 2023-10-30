Home

WATCH: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ambaji Temple, Holds Roadshow In Banaskantha, Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi is in Gujarat for a two-day visit where after doing a roadshow in Banaskantha, the leader has offered prayers at the Ambaji Temple. See videos..

PM Modi In Gujarat For Two Days

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his hometown Gujarat, for a two-day visit; the PM will be inaugurating and launching projects worth Rs 5,950 Crore. PM Modi has reached Gujarat and after doing a roadshow in Banaskantha, the beloved leader has now offered prayers at the Ambaji Temple; with him present is Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. After performing the pooja and darshan, the Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana. Read more to know all about PM Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat, its agenda and the videos of the Prime Minister offering prayers and holding a roadshow in Banaskantha.

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ambaji Temple

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi performs pooja and darshan at the Ambaji Temple; the Prime Minister has visited the temple along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Post offering prayers, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana. PM will also visit Kevadia where he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

WATCH: Prime Minister’s Roadshow In Banaskantha

Before performing the pooja, the Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Banaskantha, Gujarat. People standing on the sides of the road, can be seen showering flower petals on the moving entourage of PM Modi. PM will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects. Thereafter, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.

PM Modi 2-Day Gujarat Visit: Full Schedule

After the roadshow and prayer offerings at Ambaji Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then leave for Dabhoda village in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana for a public function where he will launch various projects and address a gathering. The projects are pertaining to various government departments, including the Indian Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), state water resource and water supply departments, roads and buildings and the urban development departments, a government release said.

The 16 development initiatives to be unveiled by Modi cover districts of Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar and Patan, it said. PM Modi will inaugurate railway projects, including new sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), doubling of Viramgam-Samakhiali rail line, as well as a project for recharge of rural lakes, construction of a barrage on the Sabarmati river, and projects for drinking water and sewage water treatment, among others. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for various irrigation projects, widening of roads and sewage treatment plants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.