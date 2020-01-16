New Delhi: The prime minister’s residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block, according to a blueprint prepared by the government for its Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The vice-president’s residence too will be shifted in the vicinity of the North Block, reports said. The redevelopment project proposes a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath—from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

“Shifting the residences of the vice-president and the prime minister close to the North Block and the South Block, respectively, is being planned. This would also help in easing traffic in the area as VIP movements often cause inconvenience to the people in Lutyens’ Delhi. The residence and office of PM will be close enough so that the prime minister can walk to office from home,” a source said, as quoted by PTI.

The new Parliament building will have a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and have modern facilities like computer screens on tables and comfortable seating space, and offices for Union ministers and MPs, as per plans. Once the redevelopment project is executed, the government will have a plan for the extension of the Central Vista from the Ridge to the Yamuna river.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is likely to be shifted from its current location of Man Singh Road to Jamnagar House.

The common Central Secretariat will comprise eight buildings, four on each side of Central Vista. Each building will have eight floors, which will house various ministries.

There are currently around 25,000 to 32,000 employees working in various ministries situated in different locations in the Lutyens’ Delhi. The common Central Secretariat will accommodate more employees in one place. According to an estimate, the government is currently paying Rs 1,000 crore as rent annually for its offices spread across Delhi.

Under the project, several subways will be constructed to ensure movement of pedestrians around common Central Secretariat, which will also be connected through Yellow and Violet Lines of the Delhi Metro.

(With PTI Inputs)