New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to five security personnel, including two Army officers, who were martyred in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, remarking that 'their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.'

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens."

"Condolences to their families and friends," he added.

Notably, four Armymen and a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were killed in action as they entered a house to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by two terrorists. While inside, the team came under fire from the terrorists, resulting in all team members losing their lives.

Among those martyred were two-time gallantry medal winner and Commanding Officer (CO) of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, Naik Rajesh Kumar and sub-inspector Sageer Ahmad Qazi of the J&K Police.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, had paid tribue to the martyred personnel.

I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commader from Pakistan, identified only as Haider, is reported to be among the two terrorists killed in the encounter.