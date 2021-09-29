New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday approved PM POSHAN scheme and said the scheme will provide mid-day meal to students of more than 11.2 lakh government and government-aided schools across the country. Giving further details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the scheme will run for 5 years and Rs 1.31 lakh crores will be spent in the project.Also Read - Anurag Thakur Meets Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Gifts Him Bhagavad Gita | See Pics

Anurag Thakur further added that the PM POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Midday Meal Scheme. He said that the scheme will run in partnership with State Governments but the major contribution will be of the Central Government.

The Union Cabinet also approved the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore and Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,080.58 crore.

Furthermore, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted Rs 4,400 crore investment in ECGC Ltd. in 5 years to provide support to exporters as well as banks. The move, as said by the government, will help create 59 lakh new jobs including 2.6 lakh in the formal sector.

The Central government also approved the continuation of the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and infusion of Rs 1,650 crores Grant-in-Aid over 5 years. This move will enable NEIA support project exports worth up to Rs 33,000 crores.

Addressing the press conference, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there are rumours doing rounds that the duty has been reduced on the import of apples from China. “No such decision has been taken. It is totally baseless. It seems some people have the only business of spreading rumours,” Goyal said.