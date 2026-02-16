Home

Big Relief for accident victims! Government rolls out PM RAHAT with ₹1.5 lakh free emergency cover

The government launches PM RAHAT Scheme offering cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for road accident victims, ensuring timely emergency care and reducing financial burden during the crucial golden hour.

PM Modi government has launched PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) cashless treatment scheme to provide up to ₹1.5 lakh medical cover to victims of road accidents across India. It aims to curb untimely deaths on roads due to accidents.

PM RAHAT Explained: Delayed Treatment Often Causes Deaths

Road accidents happen often in India and many deaths occur due to delayed treatment. Nearly half the deaths resulting from road accidents can be avoided if treatment is managed within ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour of the trauma. The PM RAHAT scheme takes note of this fact and provides accident victims with cashless treatment facility up to ₹1.5 lakh so that financial constraints do not come in the way of receiving immediate medical attention.

Cashless Treatment Scheme will Cover Accident Victims

Victims of road accidents who are eligible for the scheme can avail cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for a period of seven days from the date of accident on highways, State roads as well as within city limits.

Highlights of PM RAHAT Scheme

Cashless hospitalisation that includes trauma care, surgery and stabilisation of victims.

Treatment for a period of seven days without any financial burden on patients will help hospitals negotiate better with victims’ families.

Timely stabilisation care of up to 24 hours for non-life-threatening injuries and 48 hours for life-threatening conditions will be provided. This will be verified by police through web-enabled software.

Accident victims or caregivers can call upon 112, the ERSS emergency number and ambulance facility will be provided.

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112

PM RAHAT scheme has been integrated with ERSS 112 to allow rapid response between the sites of accidents, ambulance drivers, hospitals and police control rooms. Road Accident victims can call 112 ambulance service number and ask for help from nearby empanelled hospitals. This way, PM RAHAT seeks to improve trauma care under the emergency response system.

As far as financial aspect of the scheme is concerned, hospitals providing treatment to victims will be reimbursed from Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF). The money will come from general insurers in cases where vehicle involved in an accident has a valid insurance policy. In cases where vehicle doesn’t have an insurance policy or where accident is caused by a hit-and-run driver, the government will pay hospitals through budgetary provisions. Eligible claims will be reimbursed within 10 days.

We hope the implementation of PM RAHAT cashless treatment scheme will save lives on Indian roads and help thousands of families from distress.

