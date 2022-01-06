New Delhi: The Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur yesterday. The committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 3 days.Also Read - Explained: How PM's Security Is Planned And What's The Protocol

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had to cancel his visit to Ferozepur due to a security breach. He was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2021 Out on sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here's How to Download

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached during the Punjab visit. Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government. The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. Also Read - Ready For Probe Into PM’s Security Lapse, Says Punjab CM Channi; Urges Opposition Not To Politicise Issue

PM Modi Foils Pakistan Conspiracy

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that PM Modi has foiled the conspiracy of ‘Pakistan, Khalistanis and the Congress’, and said he exposed the Congress’s game to push the country into the fire of riots.

Sharing a video ‘understand the chronology of the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ on Twitter, the party said,”A little over two-minute-long video starts by asking whose plan was it to attack Modi. Was it the plan of Pakistan? Was it the plan of Khalistanis? Who is supporting the full plan? Was Congress supporting the full plan?” the video questioned.

Furthermore, the party said that on January 4, threats were made to not allow the program, on January 5 people going to the event were threatened, vehicles were stopped and the BJP flags were torn.

SC to Hear Matter on Friday

The matter was raised before the Supreme Court on Thursday. The top court agreed to hear the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned the petition before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana seeking a probe into the security breach in the PM’s cavalcade in Punjab.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Singh submitted that it was a serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government. The PM’s cavalcade was stranded on the road causing an unacceptable security breach. The top court asked Singh, what is he expecting from the court? Singh said it is to be ensured that this is not repeated again and a thorough probe is required.