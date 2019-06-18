New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his advice to the opposition to actively take part in the Lok Sabha proceedings and not bother about the numbers.

Congress responded by saying that Prime Minister’s words were most of the time not implemented by his own party leaders.

Before taking oath as a member on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said the role of an “opposition and active opposition is important in parliamentary democracy”.

He had also requested all parties to support the decisions of the government which are in favour of people and said that the party will try to uphold the dignity of the house in these five years.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, “If the Prime Minister’s message is delivered to his ministers or juniors then it will be beneficial for all.”

“What Prime Minister is preaching is most of the time not being implemented by their party leaders,” he added.

On Tuesday former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with a host of senior party leaders met at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s residence to discuss the party’s strategy in Parliament during the Budget Session.

The Congress meeting was the first one ahead of the crucial session and was also attended by Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, K. Suresh and Chaudhary.

“It is the core essence of democracy. Democracy is not determined by numbers, it is determined by opinions, discussions,” responded Chaudhary on Modi’s remark.

He also said that the issue of the Leader of Congress in the House is important and Sonia Gandhi, who was made the Congress Parliamentary Party leader for the second time, has also been given the task to select the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Although Congress fell short of a majority by two seats to get Leader of the Opposition post in the Lok Sabha, it is the largest party in opposition.

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma had given a sense of party’s line saying when he said that the government should end the ordinance culture and respect the parliamentary process. “Important bills should be sent to Parliamentary Committees and then discussed in the house too, before being passed as laws,” he said.