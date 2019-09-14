New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday became the latest senior figure to talk about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) saying that the situation there is so bad that its residents would eventually move to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, too, had made remarks on the issue.

On Saturday, speaking at an event in Jammu, the Governor said, “When I came to take charge of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister told me that make J&K shine so much that people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir wish to cross the border, come here, and say ‘this is our Kashmir’.”

He further said that he had done more work in the past year than any other elected government.

Praising Home Minister Amit Shah for taking tough decisions for the betterment of the resident of J&K, he said, “Where else have you seen a country’s Home Minister sitting with ordinary village people to discuss problems at the panchayat levels?”

Malik succeeded NN Vohra as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018, months after the-then government of the now-former state collapsed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called off its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He is the 13th J&K Governor, and was serving as the Governor of Bihar, with additional charge of Odisha, when he was sent to the Valley to succeed Vohra, who retired from the post after ten years in office.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under President’s rule last June; this was extended for a further six months in June 2019, just months it lost its special status, and statehood, on August 5.