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PM UDAY scheme clears 1,511 unauthorised colonies, 45 lakh Delhi residents to get ownership rights says CM Rekha Gupta

PM UDAY scheme clears 1,511 unauthorised colonies, 45 lakh Delhi residents to get ownership rights says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi moves to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies under PM UDAY, offering ownership rights to 4.5 million residents and easing long-standing housing uncertainties across the capital.

PM UDAY scheme clears 1,511 unauthorised colonies

As many as 1511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi got regularised with ownership rights approved under the PM UDAY scheme. On Tuesday Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced lakhs of people in the national capital will benefit from this scheme which will grant ownership rights to around 4.5 million residents.

Ownership Rights: BJP Delhi CM Reveals Important Details

Delhi CM thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for enabling Delhi government to regularise unauthorised colonies after decades. Addressing media persons she said out of 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, ownership rights to residents of 1511 colonies have been approved under the PM UDAY scheme.

CM also added that regularising unauthorised colonies will bring dignity to people living there. Residents of these colonies will now get ownership rights over land they have been residing on for years and their properties will now have legal sanctity.

Process and Timeline

“The applicant will be able to submit applications from April 24. Thereafter, 7 days will be given for GIS based survey. Then, there will be a period of 15 days during which defects in applications will be rectified. Within 45 days, conveyance deeds will be issued,” she said.

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22 Issues Solved Between Centre, Delhi Government

The Chief Minister said the Centre and Delhi Government have solved 22 issues which were hindering the approval process. She also said that all small shops upto 20 square metres will be regularised on certain conditions.

About TOD Policy

She further announced that transit-oriented development policy will be implemented in Delhi on around 207 sq km area.

CM Rekha Gupta added that the area within 500 metre radius of metro and RRTS corridors will see growth as mixed land use high-density development hubs.

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