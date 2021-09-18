PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, handing over free LPG gas connection to nearly five lakh women today. The PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 scheme aims to benefit lakhs of families from economically weaker backgrounds with clean cooking fuel or LPG gas connections, especially in rural areas.Also Read - PMUY Ujjwala Yojana 2021: Applications Begin For Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme - Know Eligibility, How to Apply

Shah launched the PMUY 2.0 scheme by giving cooking gas connections to beneficiaries at the Veterinary College ground in Jabalpur. The Ujjwala 2.0 scheme will take into consideration the families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme.

“In the 2019 elections, Modi Ji got the blessings of mothers and sisters, when the government was formed again, Modi Ji said that there are still some mothers and sisters who have not got the benefit of Ujjwala scheme. This time, Modi Ji has done the work of giving gas connections to one crore such sisters and mothers under Ujjwala 2.0,” Shah said at the gathering.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 4,300 women beneficiaries in Ahmedabad were given gas kits and subscription vouchers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 as part of the programmes organised by the district administration to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The PMUY Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in 2016 with a target to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members to BPL families. In 2019, this target was revised to 8 crore LPG connections.

The enrollment procedure for PMUY Ujjwala 2.0 requires minimal paperwork. Moreover, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof to get the benefit. All they need is a self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’.