PMUY Ujjwala 2.0:PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Ujjwala 2.0 LPG connections scheme, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY, at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. Ujjwala Yojana 2021 aims to benefit lakhs of families from economically weaker backgrounds with clean cooking fuel or LPG gas connections, especially in rural areas. The Ujjwala 2.0 will take into consideration the families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme.

At the event, the prime minister announced free-of-cost LPG connections, and interacted with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme as he addressed the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the programme from Mahoba.

In the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme, the Centre provided 1,47,43,862 LPG connections to the poor families of the state.

PMUY Ujjwala 2.0: All You Need to Know

Ujjwala 2.0 aims to achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision of universal access to LPG gas connections.

Apart from a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will also provide a free-of-cost first refill and hotplate to the beneficiaries.

The enrollment procedure for PMUY Ujjwala 2.0 requires minimal paperwork. Moreover, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof to get the benefit. All they need is a self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’.

The PMUY Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in 2016 with a target to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members to BPL families. In 2019, this target was revised to 8 crore LPG connections.

Ujjwala 2.0 scheme was announced during the Union Budget for FY 2021-22.

PM Modi will also speak on World Biofuel Day as Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurate the Biofuel Exhibition organized at the parade ground of the Police Lines in Mahoba district.

A compressed biogas plant being set up in Muzaffarnagar district will also be inaugurated on this occasion.