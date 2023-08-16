Home

PM Vishwakarma Scheme Gets Centre’s Nod, To Benefit 30 Lakh Craftsmen Families

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme to support people with traditional skills.

Narendra Modi (File Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to support people with traditional skills. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms. Addressing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The PM in Union Cabinet meeting today approved ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to support people with traditional skills. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Vishwakarma Yojana with an outlay of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, to boost livelihood opportunities for people engaged in traditional skills, including carpenters, masons and goldsmiths. The scheme, mainly benefiting people belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti that falls on September 17.

PM Modi said that a programme will be launched on the forthcoming Vishwakarma Jayanti for people earning livelihood with traditional skills either using tools or their own hands.

The PM in Union Cabinet meeting today approved ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to support people with traditional skills. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/CcDkV5slX1 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

Here are some of the key details of the Vishwakarma Scheme:

The Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore scheme will provide strength to carpenters, goldsmiths, masons, laundry workers, and barbers, who mostly belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, he said. The scheme, mainly benefiting people belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti that falls on September 17.

