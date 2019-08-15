New Delhi: In his Independence Day speech on Thursday, PM Modi spoke about “one nation, one election”.

It must be noted that the PM has been pitching for one nation, one election for a while now. He has also insisted that it wasn’t something new and had been raised by senior leaders like former President Pranab Mukherjee as well.

Last August, the Law Commission had recommended holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to save public money. However, the draft, submitted to the Law Ministry, cautioned that “holding simultaneous elections is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution”.

On his part, PM Modi has called for debate and consultations on simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, keeping in view various aspects like the financial savings and consequent better utilisation of resources.

NITI Aayog had also suggested a synchronised two-phase Lok Sabha and assembly polls from 2024. After returning to power this year, PM Modi had met leaders of various political parties having representation in Parliament to explore possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together. The Centre would be setting up a committee to explore the issue.