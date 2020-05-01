New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s announcement of the Indian Armed Forces paying tribute to frontline COVID-19 workers, remarking that the forces would be thanking the COVID-19 warriors in a ‘unique’ way. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Weddings Are Allowed But Not if You Are Planning to Invite More Than 50 Guests

"I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many."

PM Modi added that the frontline workers were 'spectacular,' adding that India 'applauds them and their families.'

Adding that the armed forces have always kept the nation safe and, even in time of disasters, are out helping people, the Prime Minister, in another tweet, said, “Now, our forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free.”

Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

In a press conference today evening, the CDS announced a series of activities that the armed forces will undertake on May 3 as a gesture of thanks to the ‘coronavirus warriors.’ While the Air Force will do a flypast each from Dibrugarh to Kutch and Srinagar to Trivandrum, the Navy will light up its ships.

Army musical bands, meanwhile, will perform outside COVID-19 hospitals in almost all the districts.

The armed forces will also lay wreath at National Police Memorial on Sunday.

Today’s press conference, which was also addressed by the three service chiefs, notably, coincided with the Centre’s announcement that the nationwide lockdown would be extended till May 17.

India’s COVID-19 tally on Friday spiked to 35,365, including 9,065 patients who have recovered and 1,152 casualties.