New Delhi: A delegation of 15 depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank will meet former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss their grievances and request his intervention in the matter, stated news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) had requested to sell off their assets to clear the loans payable to PMC bank, stated news agency ANI. This decision was communicated by prime accused Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in a written letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Union finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Meanwhile on Tuesday, while delivering a lecture at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Indian public sector banks had undergone the ‘worst phase’ under the rule of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.