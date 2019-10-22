New Delhi: Another life has been lost to the ongoing protest over the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank crisis, making it the fifth death of the week. On Sunday, a 73-year-old woman died of a heart attack in Mumbai. Her daughter and son-in-law had vast deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank in the scam-hit bank.

The woman Bharati Sadarangani was reportedly worried for her family’s future.

“She did not suffer from any ailment so this instant cardiac arrest that killed her was most likely precipitated by the bank collapse. My wife Hema would share her worries with her over the phone and we suspect my mother-in-law took this hard,” her son-in-law told the Times of India.

In the earlier incident reported on October 18, Muralidhar Dhara, the account holder in PMC Bank had passed away today due to heart attack in Mumbai. Reports suggest that he was under stress as he could not withdraw money from the bank.

First, a 51-year-old account holder in the beleaguered bank, died of a cardiac arrest while returning home after attending a protest rally against the PMC Bank scam in Mumbai. And soon after that, another 59-year-old man died while sitting in a protest in Mumbai. In another incident related to PMC Bank scam, 39-year-old Dr Nivedita Bijlani committed suicide.

The same day, the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea, had refused to entertain the petition, seeking direction to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against putting a restriction on withdrawal of money. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioner to approach the high court for seeking relief on his plea.

“We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief”, the apex court had said.