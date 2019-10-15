New Delhi: Hours after one of the account holders in the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank died in cardiac arrest, another 59-year-old man died because of the same cause while sitting in a protest in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, a 51-year-old account holder in the beleaguered bank, died of a cardiac arrest while returning home after attending a protest rally against the PMC Bank scam in Mumbai.

The deceased was later identified as Sanjay Gulati who had deposits worth Rs 90 lakhs in the Oshiwara branch of the PMC Bank.