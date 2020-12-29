New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut has refused to present herself before the ED in connection with a case related to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. She has sought time till January 5 to respond to ED’s notice. Also Read - PMC Bank Scam Case: Sanjay Raut's Wife to Appear Before ED Today; Sena Leader Claims He Has BJP Files With 121 Names

This was the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds. The agency wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to the 'receipt' of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the PMC Bank in October last year against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.