New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a case related to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. The third summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notably, Varsha Raut had skipped earlier two summons on health grounds.

Sena leader Raut on Monday trained his guns on the probe agency, saying that central agencies like Enforcement Directorate are not important as they are increasingly being used in a political power game. He also attacked the ruling BJP and said that he has a file on BJP which contains 121 names. "There are so many names that the ED will have to work for five years," he told reporters yesterday.

Earlier also the Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

Meanwhile, the ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to “receipt” of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the PMC Bank in October last year against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.