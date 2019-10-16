New Delhi: In another major development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Surinder Arora in connection with the bank scam.

Earlier in the day, he was interrogated by the EOW in connection with the bank scam. The city’s Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Rajvardhan Sinha had earlier in the day informed that Arora was being questioned in the matter.

Mumbai: Former director of the Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank, Surinder Arora has been arrested by city's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Earlier today, he was questioned by the EOW in connection with the PMC Bank scam. — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed for an urgent hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bijon Mishra with regards to the PMC Bank case. A delegation of depositors of PMC Bank went to meet Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve earlier in the day.

The development comes as panic gripped the account holders of the PMC Bank due to the uncertainties over their deposits, which have been stuck after the Reserve Bank of India put a restriction on the lender for six months owing to a massive understatement of NPAs.

After the irregularities in the bank surface, the RBI had last month restricted the activities of the bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on the other hand, has also seized movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in connection with the case.

The situation worsened after two PMC Bank customers died of cardiac arrest within 24 hours, including one Fattomal Punjabi and a 51-year-old former employee of Jet Airways named Sanjay Gulati. They died while holding protest over the bank issue in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday had said that he will take up the bank issue with the central government soon.

Established in 1984 in Mumbai, PMC bank has a network of 137 branches in Delhi and six states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, PMC bank is one of the top 10 cooperative banks in India.