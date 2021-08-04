New Delhi: All children up to 18 years of age who were affected by Covid-19 will be provided free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh by the Centre under Ayushman Bharat PradhanMantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a tweet on Wednesday. More than 13 crore families could benefit from this scheme, which was announced during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.Also Read - PMJAY Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2021: 40 Lakh Families to Get Free Medical Aid in Uttar Pradesh. Details Here

“As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by #COVID19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care,” the Union Minister tweeted today. Also Read - Telangana Gets Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: 1.3 Crore People Eligible For Health Benefits

Also Read - What is Ayushman CAPF? How it Will Help Central Armed Forces | All You Need to Know

Beneficiary families for the free health scheme have been selected on the basis of SECC 2011 database for deprivation and occupational criteria in both, rural and urban scenarios. The health insurance premium will be paid from the PM-CARES fund and it will cover secondary and tertiary healthcare hospitalizations of the children.

The Ministry of Health had earlier noted that Ayushman Bharat would provide an insurance cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family every year.

PM-JAY aims to provide cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital, thus mitigating the financial difficulties that impoverish people.