New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has released traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The rally will mark the official beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, likely to take place in February.

In the advisory, the traffic police said that cars will be allotted parking space inside and behind the Civic Centre, which, at 101 metres and with 28 floors, is the tallest building in the national capital. Additionally, buses would be allocated space to park on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking, service roads of Rajghat and the Samta Sthal.

Media Outdoor Broadcasting (OB) vans will be allowed parking on the footpath of the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg adjacent to the rally venue and gate number two and up to Kamla Market.

Further, it stated that no commercial vehicle will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

The Prime Minister’s rally will take place just two days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, officially began its poll campaign with the slogan ‘Achche Beete Panch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal (last five years went very well, continue Kejriwal).’

The rally will also be taking place amid violent protests across the nation, including Delhi, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).