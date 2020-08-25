New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a global arrest warrant against Ami Modi, the wife of fugitive diamantaire and prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering. Also Read - SSR Case: Mumbai Police Irks ED, Takes 11 Days to Reply to Agency's Letter Demanding Statement Copies

A 'Red Corner Notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials said on Tuesday.

The ED has charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering with her husband and jeweller Nirav Modi apart from his uncle Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ami Modi is believed to have left India soon after the PNB bank fraud case came into light in 2018. She used to hold the post of director in a few of fraudulent companies used by her husband for money laundering.

According to the warrant, Interpol has asked its 192-member countries to find and arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries, following which the extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Similar Interpol notices have been earlier been issued against Nirav Modi’s younger brother Nehal Modi and sister Purvi Modi.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi is lodged in a jail in the United Kingdom after being arrested by Scotland Yard in London in March 2019.

In December last year, Modi was declared an “economic fugitive offender” by a Mumbai court under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and is currently fighting extradition to India.

The ED has already confiscated about Rs 329 crore of his linked properties.

With PTI inputs