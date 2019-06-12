New Delhi: The Royal Courts of Justice in London denied bail to embattled and fugitive businessman Nirav Modi on Wednesday in the Punjab National Bank scam. This was Nirav Modi’s fourth bail application at the UK court which was refused today.

The 48-year-old businessman, wanted in India in connection with Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, was arrested from Holborn on March 19. Since then, he has been fighting extradition proceedings.

The businessman and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation after the PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs 13,500 crore with the involvement of a few bank employees.

Both fled India before the details of the fraud emerged in January 2018. The ED on February 26, 2018 attached property worth Rs 147 crore of Nirav Modi and his companies in connection with the case.