Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Kerala, Other States On High Alert; Strengthen Surveillance | Key Points

Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Kerala, Other States On High Alert; Strengthen Surveillance

Kozhikode: Amid pneumonia outbreak in China, various Indian states have issued health advisories and strengthened their surveillance as part of the preventive measures In Malappuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said more cases of pneumonia have been reported in some provinces of China and the health department has strengthened state-wide surveillance.

He said the state government is observing the cases of respiratory diseases in district hospitals, medical colleges and speciality hospitals.

“State medical board, Public health department and specialist doctors are analysing the present situation. The state has not reported any unusual increase in cases related to respiratory issues in the last three months. So we should be alert. We are observing the cases of respiratory diseases in district hospitals, medical colleges and speciality hospitals,” he said.

Veena George on Preventive Measures

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that teams of health officials in the state are on alert. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) discussed this with China yesterday. The WHO has discussed with China the pneumonia that is seen in children. What we know is that China has clarified that there is nothing to worry about. When the news came out, our expert committee met to analyse the situation. Yesterday, I chaired a meeting with doctors from BME and DHS,” George told ANI.

“We are still closely monitoring the situation. Our team is alert. They are viewing the situation,” said the Minister.

Speaking on the pneumonia outbreak, she said, “What experts said is that the approaches chosen by us, China and other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic are slightly different. They had lockdown for a longer period. China gave relaxation only a year after lockdown. It was already found globally that the natural immunity depth in children was reduced due to the pandemic. China has started experiencing it now. This is what our health experts have analysed”.

Delhi on High Alert

After an advisory issued by the Centre to all the states in connection to the emergence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that although it is not clear in the advisory as to which disease we have to prepare for, but we are on high alert.

“A letter has been sent to all the states by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Central Government. It has been said that in China, respiratory infection is being seen in children, which is like influenza and pneumonia and corona-like symptoms have also been seen in it. But it is not clear in the Central Government’s letter as to which disease it is and what is its treatment. It’s a general advisory. I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader told ANI.

“As far as our preparation is concerned, our preparation is always there after Corona. We are on high alert. But if the Central Government gives us some specific information, then we will adjust our preparations accordingly,” he added.

Maharashtra Issues Health Advisory

The Maharashtra public health department has also issued advisory and instructed the hospitals in all districts and municipal corporations to ensure that their COVID infrastructure and systems, which include the number of beds, oxygen plant cylinders, ventilators, etc., are in good working condition.

The health department also directed the hospital to start registering cases related to respiratory problems like severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and sending their samples to RTPCR labs for testing. They should also ensure that the stock of medicine used for these type of cases was sufficient in the hospital

Health dept also advised the use of a PPE kit, mask, and hand sanitizer regularly while treating patients with contiguous diseases.

