Home

News

PNG bill payment: 5 simple steps to pay your bill via Google Pay or PhonePe

PNG bill payment: 5 simple steps to pay your bill via Google Pay or PhonePe

PNG bill payment: Here's how you can easily pay your PNG bill with the help of Google Pay or Phone Pay. Scroll down to see the steps.

PNG bill payment: 5 simple steps to pay your bill via Google Pay or PhonePe (Image: AI generated)

PNG Supply: As the LPG supply chain has been reportedly disrupted in some cities, people are widely switching to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). This is a new concept for many people, and people are still looking for ways to pay their gas bills online. The good news here is that there’s no need for you to download any separate application belonging to gas companies. You can pay your PNG bills with the help of applications that are already installed on your device, like PhonePe and Google Pay, and that too super easily. Now that digital payments are becoming common, we bring to you the complete process of paying the PNG bills through online means.

In order to pay your PNG bill online, you require a BP number (business partner number), which is a unique 10-digit number printed on your gas bill, mostly at the top. Once you have this BP number, you can easily complete your payment process by following a few easy steps.

How to pay PNG bills using PhonePe?

To pay the PNG bills using PhonePe, make sure that you follow the steps below.

Open the PhonePe application on your device Move to ‘Recharge & Bills’ section Select ‘Piped Gas’ under the utilities section Select your gas provider Enter the BP Number (Business Partner Number) Fill in the required details Select ‘Proceed to pay’ Complete the payment process

How to pay PNG bills using Google Pay?

To pay the PNG bills using Google Pay, make sure that you follow the steps below.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Open the Google Pay application on your device Move to the ‘Bills & Payments’ or ‘Utilities’ section Choose ‘Piped Gas’ Enter the customer number or BP number Proceed to pay

Is this method useful?

The Petroleum Ministry issued an order on March 24, which stated that LPG supply will stop after 3 months if the consumers refuse to adapt to PNG despite availability.

The method not only saves time but also saves people’s effort. It’s because you don’t have to visit any office or even install extra applications. Online payments can be done anytime and anywhere, by simply making use of your smartphone. As the connections of piped natural gas (PNG) are increasing across cities, it becomes necessary to know the process to pay PNG bills online.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.