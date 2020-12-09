New Delhi: Renowned poet and writer Manglesh Dabral, who was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. He was suffering from Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for the same at a private hospital. Also Read - Coronavirus: UK Issues Allergy Warning Over Pfizer Vaccine After Two Adverse Reactions

His family sources informed that he died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Manglesh Dabral received the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Born on 14 May 1948 in Kafalpani village in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, he was living in Vasundhara for a long time.

He was the literature editor of Jansatta. Apart from this, he also worked in Amrit Prabhat. He was also associated with the National Book Trust.

Many political leader expressed condolence over his demise and remembered his contribution to the literary world. Among them was Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat who expressed condolences over his demise.