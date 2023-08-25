Home

Poetess Madhumita Murder Case: UP Govt Orders ‘Premature’ Release Of Amarmani Tripathi, His Wife

The poetess was found murdered at her River Bank Colony residence in Lucknow on May 9, 2003. She was allegedly murdered at the behest of Madhumani, who was opposed to her affair with her husband.

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi, a convict serving life imprisonment in the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, is set to walk free. The Uttar Pradesh government issued the release order on Thursday. His wife Madhumani will also walk out of the jail as the government has also waived off her punishment. The poetess was found murdered at her River Bank Colony residence in Lucknow on May 9, 2003. She was allegedly murdered at the behest of Madhumani, who was opposed to her affair with her husband.

According to the Indian Express, Director General of UP Prisons Administration and Reform Services Satya Narain Sabat confirmed that an order has been issued to release Amarmani and Madhumani. In its order, the state government has directed Amarmani and his wife, who have been lodged in jail for over 17 years, to deposit two sureties of equal amount as per the satisfaction of the District Magistrate, and also a personal bond of the same amount.

According to the orders issued separately, in view of the punishment suffered by the couple and their good jail conduct, it has been decided to release them prematurely by waiving off the remaining sentence. If Amarmani Tripathi and Madhumani Tripathi do not want to be detained in any other case, then they have been ordered to be released from jail on furnishing two sureties and a personal bond of the same amount before the District Magistrate, Gorakhpur.

This sensational murder case was investigated by the CBI. The Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun had sentenced Gorakhpur resident Bahubali and former SP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi to life imprisonment for Madhumita’s murder. Earlier both were detained in Haridwar Jail.

Who is Amarmani Tripathi?

A gangster-turned-politician in Uttar Pradesh, he was a minister in the Mayawati-led government in 2002-03. Later he switched to the Samajwadi Party. He was a four-term MLA and he contested assembly election in 2007 from jail on SP ticket. He started his political career with the Communist Party of India and later joined Congress. He was also served as a minister in the Kalyan Singh government in 1997, in the Ram Prakash Gupta government in 1999, in the Rajnath Singh government in 2000.

Recently released documentary series by Discovery, ‘Love Kills: Madhumita Shukla Hatyakand’, explores the murder saga of a 24-year-old budding poetess in Uttar Pradesh around two decades ago. The murder wreaked political turmoil with a heavy politician, Amarmani Tripathi, at the centre of the chaos. As per OTT description, “no one could have imagined that the killing would unpack a complex web of lies and power politics.”

Madhumita was a young poet who had risen to fame for her veer-ras poems and had been the star of many ‘Kavi Sammelans’. She belonged to Lakhimpur Kheri and had started gaining prominence since she was 16-17. She was famous for targeting big political leaders in her poems.

