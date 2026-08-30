Poison, loyalty in question and soft drink: Man kills pregnant girlfriend with poison in Mumbai

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend by mixing poison into her soft drink out of suspicion of her character.

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Poison, loyalty in question and soft drink: Man kills pregnant girlfriend with poison in Mumbai | Image: AI

Mumbai Horror: A shocking case of murder has surfaced in Maharashtra, where a man killed his pregnant girlfriend after seeing her with another friend. The horrific incident took place in Mumbai, where a 25-year-old man, growing suspicious of his girlfriend’s character, killed her by poisoning her. The accused waited for the right moment and mixed poison into the 19-year-old’s soft drink. She drank it, and within minutes, her condition worsened.

What Exactly Happened?

The victim woman, identified as Vishnumaya (19), was around 2.5 months pregnant. She died after consuming the poisoned cold drink allegedly given to her by her lover, Ashish Magar. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area.

Police said that the victim lived with her aunt in Chembur. The accused also lived with them.

As per the initial probe, it all started on August 25, when Ashish allegedly spotted him talking and roaming with another friend. This ignited intense suspicion in Ashish’s mind about her character, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

Accused Mixed Poison Into Soft Drink

Investigators said that the heated argument ended and the situation appeared to calm down. Following the heated fight, Ashish allegedly offered the 19-year-old victim a soft drink. Unaware that her lover had allegedly laced it with poisonous tablets, she drank it. Within minutes, Vishnumaya started vomiting. Family members believed it was a temporary health issue. Her condition worsened after sometime and she collapsed on the floor. Her relatives rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was referred to another hospital. Doctors, however, declared her dead.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police First Registered An Accidental Death Report

At first, the police treated the case as an accidental death. Based on family members’ statements, an accidental death report was registered.

Case Takes Sharp Turn As Post-Mortem Report Exposes Foul Play

The investigation took a U turn when police examined the post-mortem report. Investigators said that the autopsy report revealed that Vishnumaya was poisoned, prompting cops to investigate the case as a murder plot. Investigators questioned people connected to the victim. As the probe moved forward, cops learned about her relationship with Ashish.

Police discovered Ashish’s suspicions, which were triggered after he saw Vishnumaya with another friend earlier that day.

The lead forced investigators to probe the case from an entirely different angle.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim had told her relatives that she had started feeling unwell after drinking a cold drink given to her by Ashish. These leads prompted the police to register a murder case. Ashish tried to mislead the police during questioning, but evidence pointed to his involvement in the crime.

Ashish Magar was arrested, presented before a court and has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Further investigation is underway.