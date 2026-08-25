Poisonous Datura seeds sold online: Karnataka FDA suspends food licences of Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, Instamart

The department has instructed food businesses to immediately remove all online listings, advertisements and promotional material related to Datura fruits and seeds.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/poisonous-datura-seeds-sold-online-karnataka-fda-suspends-food-licences-of-amazon-swiggy-bigbasket-instamart-8509343/ Copy

Poisonous Datura seeds sold online: Karnataka FDA suspends food licences of Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, Instamart (AI/generic)

The Karnataka government has ordered authorities to suspend the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket until further notice over the online sale of Dhatura fruits and seeds. The action comes after Dhatura products were reportedly found listed for sale on some online platforms under food safety licences and registrations. The state government said the sale of the plant for food or human consumption could pose a serious health risk.

Authorities have also been asked to immediately suspend the licences or registrations of sellers and businesses supplying Dhatura products to the three platforms.

The government has directed all concerned food businesses to take down listings, advertisements and promotional content that offer Dhatura fruits or seeds for food or human consumption.

In a statement, the Food Safety and Drug Administration said the action was being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with the rules and regulations made under it. The department has asked the concerned authorities to take immediate steps and submit compliance reports.

Dhatura, commonly known as thorn apple, is a poisonous plant. Its fruits and seeds contain toxic substances that can cause serious health problems if consumed.

The department said the sale or promotion of Dhatura through online platforms was a major food safety concern because the products could potentially be purchased and consumed by people as food.

The issue came to the department’s attention after officials found Dhatura fruits and seeds being displayed for sale on certain e-commerce platforms carrying FSSAI licences or registrations.

The government has now directed the platforms and concerned sellers to remove such products and ensure they are not sold, advertised or promoted for human consumption.

The department has instructed food businesses to immediately remove all online listings, advertisements and promotional material related to Datura fruits and seeds. It has also made it clear that these products must not be sold or distributed for use as food or for human consumption in the future.

The suspension of the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket will continue until further orders.

The department said the suspension could be reviewed after it receives compliance reports from the concerned parties. Any decision to lift the suspension will be taken separately, after giving the affected companies an opportunity to present their case.

State and Central Designated Officers, along with Food Safety Officers, have also been asked to take immediate action against establishments and sellers supplying Datura products to the three online platforms. Their food licences or registrations are also to be suspended with immediate effect.

The government has directed all concerned food businesses and online platforms to follow the orders strictly and without delay, citing public health and food safety concerns.