New Delhi: A UP BJP leader on Tuesday made a bizarre remark on the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital, saying that the pollution was in fact due to a poisonous gas released either by Pakistan or China, both of whom, he said, were ‘scared’ of India.

Speaking to news agency Asian News International (ANI), Vineet Agarwal Sharda, said, “Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (It is a possibility that this poisonous gas has been released by a neighbouring country which is scared of us).”

“Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain (I feel that Pakistan or China has done this as they fear us).

#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue. Says "…Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain…" (5.11) pic.twitter.com/Ajnw5d7jXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Elaborating his statement, the politician told ANI that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reelected and BJP chief Amit Shah took over as Home Minister, Pakistan was frustrated. “Pakistan lost all its wars against us. Since PM Modi and Amit Shah came, it has become frustrated.”

Delhi is currently facing a severe pollution crisis which has triggered intervention by the Centre and has also invited the wrath of the Supreme Court. Schools in the national capital and its satellite cities also reopened today after holidays were declared till November 5 due to the pollution issue.