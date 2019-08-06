New Delhi: Moving a resolution for abrogating some provisions of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Kashmir is an integral party of the country and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are included in it when he talks about the Valley.

Notably, Chowdhury had accused the BJP-led government of violating rules and not thinking about PoK. “I don’t think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight. You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral? Chowdhury had countered Shah.

“S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo a few days before that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don’t interfere in it. Can J&K still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you,” the Congress leader asked Shah.

Responding sharply to Chowdhury’s allegations, Shah said,”Main sadan mein jab jab Jammu and Kashmir rajya bola hoon tab tab Pakistan occupied Kashmir aur Aksai Chin dono iska hissa hain, ye baat hai. Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai…Jaan de denge iske liye! (When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it. We will sacrifice our lives for it.”

Shah also dismissed opposition’s charge that introduction of the bill and the resolution were a violation of the rights of the people, Shah said nobody can stop him from introducing a resolution on Kashmir in Parliament.