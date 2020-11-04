New Delhi: Giving a clear signal to Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the neighbouring country must understand that Pok belonged to India and today also it is part of India. Also Read - Eastern Ladakh Row: India Determined to Protect Its Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity, Says Rajnath

Addressing a rally in Bihar, he said that PoK in future also will remain with India as this is the resolution of the Parliament.

"Pakistan should understand one thing clearly that entire Pok belonged to India and today also we consider PoK as part of India. In future also, it will remain with India. This is our parliament's resolution," Rajnath said at a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Earlier this month, while addressing another rally in Patna, the defence minister had said that the Centre has taken strong exception to Pakistan’s plan for granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, an area it is in “illegal occupation” of, and made it clear that the entire PoK belonged to India.

“Pakistan is intending to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, an area it is in illegal occupation of. Our government has made it clear that entire Pakistan occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit-Baltistan, is an integral part of India,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had last week also said that India “firmly rejects” the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory which is under Islamabad’s “illegal and forcible occupation” and asked the neighbouring country to immediately vacate such areas.