Jammu: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday recalled the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Army on the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, and said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India. He said, "How is it possible that Baba Amarnath is in India and Maa Sharda Shakti is across the Line of Control (LoC)?"

"A resolution has been passed in the Parliament on PoK. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is on the other side of LoC," the Defense Minister added while referring to the Sharda Peeth, which has the ruins of a temple to Hindu goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda. Singh was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu.

PoK भारत का हिस्सा है, हम यह मानते हैं। संसद में इस बारे में सर्वसम्मत प्रस्ताव भी पारित है। यह कैसे हो सकता है कि शिव के स्वरूप बाबा अमरनाथ हमारे पास हों, पर शक्ति स्वरूपा शारदा जी का धाम LoC के उस पार रहे… pic.twitter.com/4ha4qJMBeD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

‘I criticise Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies, not his intentions’

The Union minister said that today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world as compared to 1962 when China captured our area in Ladakh when former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was at the helm of the affairs. “In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our Prime Minister. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

भारत की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान कर देने वाले पराक्रमी सैनिकों और सुरक्षा बलों के परिवारों को आज जम्मू में कारगिल विजय दिवस की स्मृति में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मानित करके स्वयं को धन्य महसूस किया। pic.twitter.com/yuiocupkgD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

‘Army has always made supreme sacrifice for the country’

He spoke with the family members of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu. “Will remember those who laid their lives in service of the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war, I bow down to them,” Singh added.

About Kargil Vijay Diwas:

To commemorate the sacrifices and valour of the soldiers, the Indian Army is gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Several serving and retired army personnel, Kargil War veterans and next of kin of fallen heroes are expected to take part in the event.

Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26. The preparations are underway at the sleepy town of Drass, Kargil.

Vijay Diwas will be held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass.

(With ANI inputs)