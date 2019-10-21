New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday gave a detailed presentation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on its strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday, a day after two soldiers were martyred and a civilian was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Lt. General KJS Dhillon, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps, were also present during the presentation.

A detailed presentation about Indian Army's operation against terror launch pads in PoK yesterday has been given to Defence Minister Rajanth Singh by General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt-Gen KJS Dhillon, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat was also present. pic.twitter.com/5g3tMsgnez — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Using artillery guns, the Army, in a major anti-terror offensive in the Neelum Valley, destroyed three terror launch pads in PoK. The strikes were planned after Pakistan, in an unprovoked ceasefire violation, had killed two Army jawans and a civilian in Tanghdar sector a day earlier.

Speaking to media later, General Rawat, who is scheduled to retire on December 31, said that between 6-10 Pakistan Army soldiers and 35 terrorists were killed in the strikes. The Army Chief also said that if Pakistan didn’t mend its ways, the Indian Army would not hesitate in retaliating.

Pakistan, however, has denied that any such operation even took place. Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in a statement, said that Islamabad can arrange a visit of diplomats of the P5 nations to the area to expose India’s falsehoods. Pakistan also summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn what it called ‘ceasefire violation’ by Indian troops.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan’s DGISPR, in a series of tweets, too, denied that the strikes had taken place and today tweeted that General Rawat’s statement was ‘disappointing’ given that it came from someone holding a very responsible office.

Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to ‘prove’ it on ground.1/2. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 20, 2019

Tensions between Indian and Pakistan have been simmering since New Delhi, on August 5, revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thus abrogating the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad has tried to internationalise the issue but has failed in its efforts thus far.