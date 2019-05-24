New Delhi: An indigenously-developed 500 kg Inertially Guided Bomb was successfully test-fired by the Defence Reseach and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Pokhran test firing range in Rajasthan on Friday.

The trial was carried out by the DRDO from its nuclear test range in Rajasthan. The bomb managed to strike its target at a distance of 30 km with high precision. India has carried out several such trials this year.

On May 17, the India Navy and the DRDO had success with the test fire from Pokhran a Man-Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) that incorporates advanced features like an image infrared radar seeker with integrated avionics.

On May 14, DRDO also carried out the flight test of ABHYAS – High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from its test range in Chandipur in Balasore, Odisha. The ABHYAS missile has been designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses the indigenously developed MEMS-based navigation system.

In March this year, India had also test-fired the PINAKA-guided-missile from the Pokhran range. PINAKA is a multiple rocket launcher produced by DRDO for the Indian Army.

