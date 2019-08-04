Srinagar: The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir will now hold a meeting at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s residence on Sunday at 6 PM, in wake of the prevailing tension in the valley. Initially, they were all supposed to meet at a hotel, but, Mufti told reporters that police here had advised all the hotels to “not let any political parties meet.”

“The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we’re holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home,” ANI reported Mufti as saying.

She added that she had done everything to appeal to the Centre not to tinker with the state’s special status. “We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with RAW’s Samant Goel, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials in Parliament over security-related concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, intelligence reports have apprehended a Pulwama-like terror attack in the valley. In wake of the situation, security personnel have been deployed across the state while the Amarnath Yatra was curtailed due to safety concerns. Around 25,000 additional security personnel were ordered to be moved to the valley on Thursday, The Hindu report said.