Patna: A unit of police on Wednesday arrived to re-investigate the case in which FIR was lodged against 39 people in Harivanshpur village, Vaishali district after they protested over the lack of water supply and the death of several children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the area.

The Vaishali Police had directed officials of Bhagwanpur police station to investigate and remove names of innocent people from the FIR that was lodged.

A day ago, the people had been booked and their families had questioned why their protest took such a turn.

There have been 132 deaths in Muzaffarpur alone. This number includes 111 reported from the S K Medical College and Hospital. The death toll has been on a steady rise for the past month, claiming the lives of children, mostly from poor and impoverished families living in rural Muzaffarpur district.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is yet to break his silence over the epidemic-like spread of the disease.

A Bihar court on Monday ordered an investigation into charges of negligence against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey over mishandling of the health crisis in the state.

On Tuesday, a few people, including some journalists, got injured after a clash broke out at Kejriwal hospital between hospital staff and relatives of a child who had died at the facility. “The child from Sumera was admitted to the hospital due to low haemoglobin level. His family took away the body but then returned to protest outside the hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukul Kumar Ranjan had said.

In another blow to the hospital, human skeletal remains were recovered from behind the compound. SKMCH’s Dr Vipin Kumar said that detailed information will be provided by the principal on the issue. Another doctor SK Shahi told the news agency, “Postmortem dept is under principal but it should be done with a humane approach. I’ll talk to the principal and ask him to constitute an investigating committee.”