Lucknow: In a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah which will send shivers down your spine, a cop is seen mercilessly thrashing a man in a village of the district. The two-minute long video shows the man being tortured by the cop even as he pleads for mercy and forgiveness.

According to reports, the man who is being assualted in the video is mentally challenged.

The cop first hits the man in the face, and then places his shoe on the latter's chest and starts thrashing him with a cane. Even though the man keeps begging for forgivness, the thrashing does not stop. The cop is also heard shouting abuses at the man.

The video was filmed on Saturday, and also shared by Samajwadi party (SP) on their Twitter handle. The party, in the tweet, demanded the suspension of the policeman.

इटावा के बीबा मऊ गांव में फिर सामने आया यूपी पुलिस का बर्बर चेहरा। SO संरक्षित सिपाही ने निर्दोष मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त युवक को बेरहमी से पीटा।

वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मात्र दोषी सिपाही पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई अपर्याप्त। जांच करा SO को भी किया जाए निलंबित। pic.twitter.com/3xyGLuUsf0 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 3, 2020

The Etawah police, in their statement, named the victim as Sunil Yadav. They said that the man is a drug addict and has a history of assaulting the villagers. They went to the scene following a compliant by a villager, but the man assulated them with a knief, claimed the police.

The cops then had to use “minimal force” to take him into custody, NDTV quoted from the statement.

In a Twitter reply, the Etawah police said that the cop has been suspended, and more action will follow.

“In connection with the above case, after the investigation of the jurisdictional Jaswant Nagar, Senior Superintendent of Police Etawah suspended the said accused with immediate effect and advance action is prevalent,” the police said in reply to Samajwadi Party’s tweet.