Mumbai: The police on Friday filed a chargesheet against journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment of suicide case.

The chargesheet was filed before a court in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, where the case for alleged abetment of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud has been registered.

Besides the Republic TV editor-in-chief, two other accused have been named in the chargesheet- Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda, said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. As many as 65 persons are named as witnesses, he added.

Incidentally, Goswami had moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking a stay to the filing of chargesheet, but the petition is yet to be heard.

Goswami, Sheikh and Sarda were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in the case, but they got bail from the Supreme Court on November 11.

Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud committed suicide in 2018, allegedly because of non-payment of dues by firms of Goswami and other two accused.

The case, closed for want of evidence in 2019, was reopened in May this year, with Goswami alleging that the Maharashtra government was pursuing a vendetta against him for his work as a TV journalist.

(With PTI inputs)