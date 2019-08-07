Noida: Police have taken into custody the Chinese director and an Indian employee of a Noida company which duped the Centre of crores of rupees through fake set-top boxes.

The company is in Sector 63. Police have also recovered 70-80,000 set-top boxes which transmitted banned Pakistani channels and pornography in clear violation of Indian laws.

That the business was booming can be gauged from the fact that ‘4 Muskman Electronic Private Limited’ even had a note-counting machine in its office. Sources also said that the company was stealing customs duty by importing China-made set-top boxes in the name of computer parts.

Taking advantage of its network across the country, the company saved up on GST by selling set-top boxes at a lower price as it did not mention the MRP. Now that this has come to light, GST officials said they would start an investigation against the company soon. It is also suspected that the company jigged figures in its income tax returns as well.

4 Muskman Electronic Private Limited not only violated Bureau of Indian Standards norms, it was also a threat to the national security as it stole data of big DTH companies by putting a WiFi dongle on the set-top box with Chinese technology and openly showed banned Pakistani channels.

The mastermind of the racket has yet not been identified. However, interrogation of the detained Chinese citizen and his Indian employee has begun. The Noida Police has been investigating this matter and is working on the legal action to be taken now.