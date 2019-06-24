Lucknow: A video of police pointing a gun at people during regular vehicle checking in Wazirganj, Badaun, has gone viral.

A report says that the video was shot at the Bagren outpost in Wazirganj police station area and the outpost in-charge Rahul Kumar Sisodia can be seen in the clip, intimidating people.

Residents claim this has become a routine affair and this is how police check vehicles regularly. “If you are driving and the cops want to stop you, they will do that with a gun in hand. The method is so intimidating and humiliating for the common man. The cops make no concession even if the driver is a woman,” a magazine quoted a resident as saying.

However, much need not be read into it. Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said by way of explanation, “There have been incidents earlier where people of criminal mentality fired at the police during vehicle checking. We have suffered casualties due to such incidents, that is why a tactical technique is being used.”

On condition of anonymity, a police official said, “Badaun is a crime-prone area and we keep our guns out because you never know which vehicle is bringing criminals. We have to remain prepared.”

The DGP’s office said they would probe the incident and take action, if needed.