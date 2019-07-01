New Delhi: Police conducted simultaneous raids at 14 spa centres in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly running sex rackets, said reports. Sunday night raids led to the arrest of 35 people, including 25 women.

There were foreign nationals among those arrested, said police.

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 15 teams of police conducted raids at 14 spas in Sector 18 y’day & arrested 35 people – 10 men & 25 women – including those of foreign nationality. Rs 1 Lakh cash, condoms etc also seized. The spas have been sealed. Action will be taken against the spa owners. pic.twitter.com/qFfjl4Y4aN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2019

“On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18. The raids continued till almost midnight,” Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Fourteen police teams involving seven circle officers, eight station house officers, 30 sub-inspectors and both male and female constables carried out the action. “Altogether 35 people were arrested from these spas, including multiple foreign nationals. Around Rs 1 lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres,” Jaiswal is reported to have said.

The 14 spa centres were sealed. Three of those were found involved in sex trade while the others showed serious irregularities, the SP said. A case has been registered against the spa centres and their owners would be charged under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, he added.