Ambala: Police recovered swords and sticks from farmers protesting in Haryana's Ambala district on Friday, officials said. They were protesting over the arrest of farmers who were allegedly involved in pelting stones on the car of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Kumar said that police recovered swords and sticks from the cars of farmers which they were planning to use in case things didn’t go their way. Also Read - ‘False Cases Won’t Affect us’: Farmers Vow to Continue Protest Till Centre Withdraws Farm Laws

“Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was visiting a party worker last night when the farmers began pelting stones at his car and broke the windshield. Those involved were arrested, and a case was registered against them,” the officer said. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Join Farmers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Watch

“Following the arrest, farmers started protesting at the GP road and blocked it. Around 40-50 farmers have been detained from there today, and a separate case has been registered,” he added.

He further said, “We will ensure proper action under relevant sections against those involved,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)