New Delhi: A fresh clash between protesters and police personnel broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday. In the wake of the incident, protesters burnt public vehicles, threw stones at policemen and a police station in the areas was set on fire. In retaliation, cops resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged the agitators on the spot.

The agitation in Mau district started in protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in UP. In view of the clash, an undeclared curfew has been imposed in the district.

Director General of Police OP Singh told news agency IANS that curfew had not been imposed, but prohibitory orders were being strictly enforced.

“Since the protesters were not being allowed to collect at one place, there is no problem now,” he said.

The clash erupted when students were holding a demonstration in the district to express their solidarity with students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).