New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of 'Nihangs' (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top), on Sunday allegedly attacked a police team in Punjab's Patiala district, on being asked to stop, chopping off a policeman's hand and injuring two others.

The incident took place when a group of four-five 'Nihangs,' who were travelling in a vehicle, were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6:15 AM by Mandi Board officials.

The group was asked to show their curfew passes but, instead of doing so, crashed their vehicle into the gate and barricades put up there and proceeded to attack the officials.

In the attack, an Assistant Sub Inspector’s (ASI) hand was chopped off, while a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained an injury on his arm. A Mandi Board official, meanwhile, too, suffered an injury on his arm. The two injured policemen were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The accused fled the scene after the attack and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

Taking note of the incident, Punjab Director General of Police’s (DGP) office tweeted: “In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs injured a few police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh.”

“I have spoken to Director, PGI, who has deputed top plastic surgeons for the surgery, which has just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action taken soon,” the tweet further stated.

Notably, Punjab has thus far reported over 150 positive cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths. It was also the second state in the country to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown here, till May 1.